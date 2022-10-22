Wearing of face masks in cemeteries mandatory during Undas 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 October) — The city government of Davao will strictly enforce the mandatory wearing of facemasks in cemeteries as authorities expect an influx of visitors on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2 that may trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson for the local task force on COVID-19 said over DCDR on Friday that the local government will enforce mandatory compliance with the minimum public health standards (MPHS) even after some protocols have been relaxed including the wearing of face masks in public and well-ventilated places.

While the wearing of face masks in public places is voluntary on ordinary days, local enforcers will ensure compliance would be mandatory uring Undas to protect visitors from contracting the infection.

“These are possible superspreader events. Cemeteries are open spaces. However, for this event (Undas), we will implement strictly the minimum public health standards, including the mandatory wearing of face masks in cemeteries even if they are open spaces,” she said.

Last September 12, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. released Executive Order No. 3, allowing optional wearing of face masks in open spaces or non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.

A woman lights a candle for her departed loved one at the Wireless Public Cemetery in Davao City on Saturday, 23 October 2021, the last day for visiting as cemeteries in the city will be closed from October 24 until November 7 to avoid crowding on All Saints and All Souls. In 2022, cemeteries are now open for visitation during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2 but minimum health protocols are to be observed and wearing of face masks is mandatory. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Section 1 provides that the voluntary wearing of face masks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation, is allowed, provided that not fully-vaccinated individuals, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to wear masks, and physical distancing will be observed all times.

It added that face masks “shall continue to be worn in indoor private or public establishments, including in public transportation by land, air, or sea, and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

Last year, the local government closed all cemeteries for two weeks to avoid crowding at cemeteries that could possibly cause the spread of COVID-19. Davao City remains under Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in the

country’s alert level system.

The local government will not compel the visitors to get vaccinated but those who show symptoms of the infection such as fever, cough, and colds will be barred from entering the cemeteries, she said.

She said medical tents will be put up in cemeteries to assist the visitors.

“Our government is not lenient. We are strict when it comes to implementation of our health guidelines because that is one way we can protect our community from the massive spread of the infection,” she said.

But Schlosser encouraged the public to get vaccinated to give themselves an additional layer of protection from the virus, especially now that Omicron subvariants XBB and XBC have been detected in the country.

On Friday, the national office of the Department of Health reported that 81 cases of subvariant XBB have been detected in Western Visayas and Davao Region, and 193 cases of subvariant XBC in 11 regions, most of them in Soccsksargen and Davao Region.

Schlosser said vaccination works against all variants of COVID-19. (Antonio L. Colina IV)