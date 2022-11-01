1 killed, 9 injured as bomb explodes in bus approaching Tacurong City’s terminal 

COTABATO CITY ( MindaNews / 06 November) – One person was killed while nine others were injured when a bomb exploded inside a bus as it was approaching the terminal here at Barangay Calean at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez, Provincial Director of Sultan Kudarat Police, said the blast inside the bus owned by the Yellow Bus company was from a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

(UPDATED as of 3:30 p.m., 06 Nov: the number of injured is 11)

This is the third bus of the same company where an IED exploded.

Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province. Map courtesy of Google

On May 26 this year, an IED went off inside a bus moving along Gensan Drive in front of East West Bank, in Barangay Zone 3, Koronadal City, South Cotabato at noon that day, followed by another explosion near the Tacurong City bus terminal in Barangay Calean at past 1:30 p.m.

After the twin bombing, Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat, then OIC commander of the Joint-Task Force Central, blamed the attack on Dawlah Islamiyah Mindanao. He said the group conducted diversionary tactics after a series of military operations against them in Ligawasan Marsh.

On Sunday, Bermudez said “we have no terror threats received lately.” He said investigation of Sunday’s bombing is still ongoing. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)