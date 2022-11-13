13 Mindanawon individuals and groups honored as 2nd Gador awardees 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 November) – Eight Mindanawon individuals and five Mindanawon groups were honored Saturday with the 2nd Gador Award for outstanding artists, cultural workers and organizations in Mindanao in awarding rites held at the Tagum City Historical & Cultural Center.

The Gador Award, conferred by the Cultural Center of the Philippines-Kaisa Sa Sining (CCP-KSS) Mindanao Network, aims to give recognition to deserving individuals and organizations in Mindanao “who have exemplified commendable work and services in cultural and artistic endeavors, and have been in the forefront of the research, development, preservation, education and promotion of arts and culture in Mindanao” for at least ten years. An awardee must have made exceptional accomplishments in creative work, leadership, resource management, education, artist support, audience development, community service, solidarity and partnership.

The eight Mindanawon individuals honored with the 2nd Gador Award are Frank Englis of Iligan City for Music, Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar of Davao City for Theater-Cultural Work, Popong Landero of Davao City for Music, Nilda Mangilay of Zamboanga del Sur for Indigenous Art, Kublai Millan of Davao City for Visual Arts, Dr. Christine Godinez-Ortega also of Iligan City for Literature-Cultural Work, Waway Saway of Bukidnon for Music-Indigenous Art and Dr. Helen Tejero of Iligan City for Music.

Among the 13 Mindanawons honored with the 2nd Gador Award on Saturday, 5 November 2022 in Tagum City: (L to R) Helen Gaspar, representing her brother Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar (Theater-Cultural Work); Elenita ‘Boots’ Dumlao, Director of Kathara Dance-Theater Collective (Dance-Theater), Dr. Helen Tejero of Iligan City (Music), Popong Landero of Davao City (Music) and Waway Saway of Bukidnon (Music-Indigenous Art). Photo courtesy of Kaliwat Theater Collective

The five groups awarded are Dumendingan Arts Guild of Pagadian City for Cultural Administration-Indigenous Art, Kabpapagariya Ensemble of General Santos City for Theater-Cultural Work, Kaliwat Theater Collective of Davao City for Theater-Cultural Work, Kathara Dance Theater Collective of Davao City for Dance-Theater and Tambuli Cultural Dance Troupe of Tawi-Tawi for Dance-Indigenous Art.

In 2020, the CCP KSS Mindanao conferred the 1st Gador Award to six Mindanawon individuals and two organizations: Joey Ayala of Davao City for Music, Steven Patrick Fernandez of Iligan City for Theater, Nestor Horfilla of Davao City for Theater, Agnes Locsin of Davao City for Dance, Sunnie Noel of Dipolog City for Theater and Cultural Administration, Maria Todi of Lake Sebu for Indigenous Art, Integrated Performing Arts Guild of Iligan City for Dance-Theater and Sining Kambayoka Ensemble of Marawi City for Theater.

The Kaisa sa Sining Regional Arts Centers is a partnership program of the CCP through its Cultural Exchange Department (CED) launched in 2014 and is aimed at strengthening further the CCP’s linkages and cooperation with regional educational institutions, non-government organizations and local government units to broaden public participation in the arts, promote and showcase artistic excellence and facilitate a vibrant collaboration between and among communities.

Sheila Zafra Labos accepts the 2nd Gador Award on behalf of the Kaliwat Theater Collective, whose members she called onstage during the awarding rites in Tagum City on Saturday, 05 November 2022.. Photo courtesy of Kaliwat Theater Collective

“Many artists, cultural workers and groups in our midst remained unrecognized. They work silently yet extensively without much fanfare. We can only surmise that they are there not for glory but simply for the love of their craft. The CCP KSS Mindanao gives tribute to these dynamic and passionate men and women in the field of arts and culture. We may not be able to give everyone a Gador but worry not, your time will come,” said Cecile Mambuay, a retired professor at the Mindanao State University in Marawi.

Dr. Howard P. Savior, Xavier University Professor. said Mindanawon artists and cultural workers “deserve to be appreciated and recognized for such Gador Awards pay off the dedication and hard work they devote to the community. More than a validation, these awards boost their lifeblood and lifetime commitment to rebuilding a better republic.”

Adel Suemith of Davao City, former head of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Program Monitoring and Evaluation Division, noted that “Mindanao is a melting pot with a rich cultural diversity which has been safeguarded by its artists and culture bearers” and recognizing their efforts and achievements “will ensure continuity of this diversity.”

Waway Saway of Bukidnon (center), honored as one of 13 recipients of the 2nd Gador Award, receives the trophy and plaque. Photo courtesy of the City Government of Tagum

“Let those who shine light and shape the field of arts and culture in Mindanao be honored as they create a legacy and inspire more artists and cultural workers help carve a more humane and strong Philippine nation,” said Richard Dan Vilar of Butuan City.

The KSS network has grown to a total of 59 organizations in 54 areas/communities in the regions: 23 in Luzon, 19 in Visayas and 17 in Mindanao.

The 17 members of CCP KSS Mindanao Network are: Ateneo de Davao University, Central Mindanao University-Musuan-Bukidnon, DMC College Foundation-Dipolog, Dumendingan Arts Guild-Pagadian, La Salle Ozamiz, MSU-IIT Iligan, MSU Maguindanao, MSU-Marawi, MSU Tawi Tawi College of Technology and Oceanology, Musikahan sa Tagum Foundation, Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges Marbel and General Santos, St. Francis Xavier College-San Francisco, Agusan del Sur; City of Cotabato, City of Koronadal, City of Tacurong, and Municipality of Glan. (MindaNews)