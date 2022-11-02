2 ‘police assets’ killed by suspected drug pusher in Maguindanao

Police handout photo on 21 November 2022.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 21 Nov) – Two “police assets” were killed Monday morning by a suspected drug pusher in Barangay Marguez, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, a police official said.

Police Lt. Col. Nelson Madiwo, Datu Odin Sinsuat police chief, said the two were part of a drug buy-bust operation conducted by the Regional Special Operations Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“Yung suspect na nagbebenta ng droga, pinagbabaril niya yung mga assets natin, patay on the spot yung dalawa (The suspected drug pusher shot our assets, who died on the spot),” Madiwo said in an interview with Radyo Bandera Cotabato.

The official said the unnamed drug suspect may have sensed that he was dealing with poseur buyers, so he gunned them down during the drug transaction inside the car at past 9 a.m. Monday.

Initial reports said the two were ambushed.

The victims, who were not identified, were aboard a dark green Toyota Vios with no license plate.

Madiwo said that spent shells of a 9mm pistol were recovered from the crime scene.

A manhunt operation was launched against the suspect, he said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)