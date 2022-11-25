25 Mindanawons among topnotchers in Nursing Exams

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 30 Nov) – Twenty-five Mindanawons are among the 183 topnotchers in the recently concluded Nursing Licensure Examinations, according to the results released Wednesday by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The Mindanao-based schools with topnotchers are Xavier University (XU) of Cagayan de Oro City with 8; Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU), 4; Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), 3; San Pedro College (SPC) of Davao City, 3; Central Mindanao University (CMU) of Bukidnon, 2; and one each from Andres Bonifacio College (ABC) of Dipolog City, Ateneo de Davao University, Davao Doctors College (DDC), Notre Dame Marbel University (NDMU) of Koronadal City, and the Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) of Zamboanga City.

The highest ranked Mindanawons, who both tied at fourth place with a rating of 89.4%, are Arnold James Caperida Macoto (ABC) and Yalany Angela Cabresos Soliva (XU).

Fifth placers with a rating of 89.2% are Angelou Joefred Noahra Congreso (MSU-IIT),

Tiffany Marie Pagara de Vera (XU), Ma. Ricci Juliene Tulang Sayon (SPC), and Aldrex Clyde Ycaza Veñales (WMSU).

At seventh place (88.8%) are Shahinaz Gonzales Adjap (ADZU), Gwyneth Grace Calvo Porras and Rhea Marie Asparen Tarife (both of XU).

The eighth placers (88.6%) are Myles Therese Latar Arellano (XU), Karen Mae Palomo Cumbe (NDMU), and Karl Marlu Bonachita Luza (MSU-IIT).

In ninth place (88.4%) are Rhodee Kristine Cena Doña (CMU), Vanessa Jones Cabeltes Egao (MSU-IIT), Alyssa Mae Tugbo Que (SPC), Mikole Anne Cruz Tatel (ADZU), and Casey Angelique Busa Ty (XU)

Eight Mindanawons tied at 10th place (88.2%): Macy Lee Dagoy Abella (ADZU), Mary Angeline Bantayan Alajar (DDC), Jean Therese Orque de Guzman (ADZU), Laila Frances Baguio Duca (ADDU), Imelda Christine Mae Rojas Dulay (SPC), Emmanuel Lorenzo Gamayon Ebarle (XU), Lenmark Alde Monsanto (CMU), and Eve Kathlynn Lood Viudor (XU).

The PRC said in its website that 18,529 of the 24,903 examinees passed the NLE held in Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga earlier this month. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)

