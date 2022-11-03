3 Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf members surrender 

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 05 November) — Three more Basilan-based members of the Abu Sayyaf surrendered Friday to the Naval Task Force.

Lt. Senior Grade Chester Ross Cabaltera, spokesperson of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, named the surrenderers as Abdulgani Radjuli alias Ganih, Bero Ankun alias Abu Bero, and Ridwan Jikir alias Abu Paruk.

Radjuli was under Isnilon Hapilon who led the Basilan team during the 2017 Marawi Siege, Ankun was under subleader Radzmil Janatul, and Jikiri who was under subleader Pasil Bayali.

Naval Forces Western Mindanao Commander Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. receives the firearm surrendered by a Basilan-based Sayyaf at Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, as Deputy Commander for Fleet Operations and Naval Task Force 61 Chief Capt. Dwight Steven Dulnoan looks on. Photo courtesy of NFWM-PAO

Cabaltera said the ASG members also surrendered their high-powered firearms consisting of two M16 rifles, ammunition magazines, and several rounds of M16 ammunition, to units of Naval Task Force 61. The Task Force is composed of Navy Seals and intelligence operatives along with troops of Joint Task Force Basilan and the 101st Brigade of the Philippine Army.

The surrenderers were presented to Rear Admiral Toribio D Adaci Jr., commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao.

Adaci told MindaNews that the three were involved in several hostilities against government troops in Basilan province particularly in the municipalities of Sumisip, Tipo-Tipo, and Al Barka, including kidnapping and allegedly “conniving with foreign terrorists who are knowledgeable in manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

Their surrender, according to Adaci, “contributes to the continuous decline of the ASG’s strength.”

On October 17, three other ASG members who were Hapilon’s men also surrendered to NFWM’s Navy Seals and intelligence operatives at Naval Station Romulo Espaldon — Gapul Salah alias Abu Dijana, Mhadz Sayyari alias Abu Supian, and Ajid Uliluy alias Jay. They also surrendered an improvised M14 rifle with scope and bipod, a garand rifle, and an M16 A1 rifle, along with several ammunition magazines with live ammunition.

All six ASG members underwent medical check-up at the Camp Navarro General Hospital before they were turned over to the Joint Task Force-Basilan and 101st Brigade for processing and possible inclusion in LGU programs or the Program Against Violent Extremism for ASG surrenderers in Basilan.

Cabalter said there has been a series of surrenders by ASG members in Sulu and Basilan recently that “urther downgraded their capability to undertake terrorist activities.” (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)