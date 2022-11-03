3 Cafgu members killed, 2 others wounded in Maguindanao attack

The Cafgu members killed during the attack in Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, 28 November 2022. MindaNews contributed photo

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Nov) – Three members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) were killed while two others were wounded after their detachment in Barangay Edcor, Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte was attacked by still unidentified armed men past 1 a.m. Monday, a military official said.

Lt. Colonel Dennis Almorato, spokesperson of the 6th Infantry Division, said the militiamen were manning a detachment established to secure a damaged steel bridge in the area.

He said they are still establishing the group behind and what could be their motive for the attack.

“This is what we wanted to know since there are no terror groups like the BIFF (Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters) or other organized lawless groups in the area,” Almorato told MindaNews.

He said the gunmen arrived onboard motorcycles and immediately peppered with bullets the Cafgu members.

It was not yet clear how many were the attackers and if there was a firefight.

The killed Cafgu members were identified as Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozad and Dondon Ahito while the injured were Arnel Cayanan and Calbertson Baggay.

A report from the Philippine Marine Landing Team-5 (MBLT-5), which has jurisdiction over the area, said the attackers took away the firearms of the victims.

“They were there to guard the bridge, not allowing heavy trucks to pass by since the steel bridge incurred huge damage due to Typhoon Paeng,” 2nd Lieutenant Ar-Gemar Hassan, officer-in-charge of the 5th Marine Company under the MBLT-5, said.

The Marines, together with the Buldon municipal police personnel, launched a manhunt operation against the suspects. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)