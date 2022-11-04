4 bets win gold medals in Miss Earth 2022 swimwear tilt

The 12 winners show off their medals during the Miss Earth 2022 swimwear competition on Wednesday night (Nov. 16, 2022). Photo courtesy of the Office of the City Mayor of Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 17 November) — Candidates representing Korea, Belarus, Nigeria, Colombia won gold medals in the swimsuit competition of Miss Earth 2022 held Wednesday night in Zamboanga City.

One gold medal winner was chosen from each of the contest’s four clusters: Miss Earth Korea for Asia/Oceania, Miss Earth Belarus for Europe, Miss Earth Nigeria for Africa, and Miss Earth Colombia for the Americas.

Four candidates, also one from each cluster, bagged silver medals: Miss Earth Australia for Asia/Oceania, Miss Earth Russia for Europe, Miss Earth Zimbabwe for Africa, and Miss Earth Cuba for the Americas.

Miss Earth Philippines won a bronze medal for Asia/Oceania along with Miss Earth Ireland (Europe), Miss Earth Democratic Republic of Congo (Africa), and Miss Earth Chile Earth (Americas).

The winners received their medals from City Mayor John Dalipe .

The pageant held at a beach resort started late due to the rain. Organizers decided to move the venue to the resort’s gazebo.

“Unfortunately it has started to rain and we are on standby as to whether we are proceeding (or not). My heart goes out to Zamboanga and all the amazing people who were making this competition a reality. I know it is something that many people have been looking forward to for a long time. Hopefully we can still go ahead soon and give a great show! Even if it means walking barefoot so we don’t slip on wet floors!” Miss Earth Australia Sheridan Morlock posted on her Instagram account following the delay.

All 97 candidates walked through the night barefoot. They danced at the gazebo and opted to have fun while waiting for the results.

Early on Thursday, Miss Earth Belarus Lilliya Levaya likewise posted likewise on her Instagram account: “For those who is (sic) worried that we wasn’t (sic) able to perform at original stage. First, no one can control the weather. Second, we are #missearth queens and we are capable to accept any challenge given us by Mother Earth! We are here to protect our environment, not for fancy stages and perfect picture! We don’t need heels to look tall and fabulous! We can rock it barefoot and you should support this energy.” (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)