All South Cotabato localities suspend classes due to bad weather

Satellite image of the LPA as of 7AM Thursday, 17 November 2022. Image courtesy of Pagasa

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 17 Nov) – All the 11 localities in South Cotabato declared Thursday a suspension of classes in all levels due to incessant light to heavy rainfall overnight Wednesday triggered by a low pressure area (LPA) 270 kilometers east of General Santos City.

At 6:24 a.m. Thursday, the South Cotabato Information Office said all the local government units in the province suspended classes due to the bad weather condition to ensure the safety of students in both public and private schools.

South Cotabato comprises the lone component city of Koronadal and the municipalities of Polomolok, Tupi, Tampakan, Tantangan, Banga, Norala, Surallah, Sto. Nino, T’boli and Lake Sebu.

Based on the advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the LPA was spotted 270 km east of General Santos, embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The state forecaster said the weather disturbance was less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

The combined effects of the LPA and ITCZ will bring moderate to heavy rains over Caraga and Davao regions, and light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains for the rest of Mindanao, Pagasa said.

It warned of possible floods and rain-induced landslides in the affected areas, including in parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

The next weather advisory will be issued at 11 a.m. Thursday. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)