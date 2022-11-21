Bar exams in Davao City safe, successful – police

Davao City from the air. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 Nov) – The November 2022 regionalized Bar examinations here concluded successfully on Sunday, with no untoward incidents reported in the duration of the test, a police official said.

Police Major Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Monday that security personnel have been deployed at the venue of this year’s examinations at the Ateneo de Davao-Senior High School (AdDU SHS) campus along MacArthur Highway to ensure the safety of Bar examinees.

There were a total of 780 bar examinees as compared with around 400 last February.

“The implementation of our security as well as our intelligence efforts were successful. It has been peaceful since Day 1. The exams were safe and successful in Davao City,” she said.

This was the second time that the university hosted the regionalized Bar exams, which were compressed into four tests spread across two weeks on November 9, 13, 16 and 20 after the two-day Bar exams for 2020-2021 in February.

Dela Rey said the examinees were all safe since the opening day.

She said some members of the Supreme Court were in the city to ensure the orderly conduct of the Bar examinations.

Dela Rey said the Bar examinees and the school strictly complied with the protocols laid down by the security cluster.

Aside from AdDU SHS, Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan and Ateneo de Zamboanga University were also selected as local testing centers for the 2022 Bar exams with 464 and 267 examinees, respectively.

According to the City Information Office, Angel Sumagaysay, Public Security and Safety Office head, said the city government deputized integrated security and safety personnel for deployment to the Bar exams venue.

The Supreme Court listed a total of 9,821 candidates for this month. Of the 9,821 candidates, 5,847 were first-time takers and 3,974 took the examination a second time or more. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)