Cops to enforce firecrackers ban in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 Nov) – Authorities will strictly enforce during the yuletide season the ordinance banning firecrackers, which the local government of Davao has implemented for 20 years.

With the firecrackers ban in Davao CIty since 2001, Dabawenyos instead use the party horns (torotot in the vernacular) during Christmas and New Year’s Day. MindaNews file photo

Col. Albert Lupaz, director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), warned during the AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday that those violating the pyrotechnics ban will be arrested.

He added that the checkpoints would strictly disallow entry of firecrackers except if carried by non-residents who need to pass through the city to get to the neighboring towns, provided that they have permits to transport these items.

“Definitely, they should have a permit. There are areas here in Davao Region that do not implement the ban like Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur. We will allow them to transport for as long as they have the necessary permit to transport pyrotechnic materials to their destination,” Lupaz said.

Ordinance 060-02 or the Firecracker Ban was passed in 2002 but former President Duterte, who was then mayor, prohibited the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices in 2001 through an executive order.

The local measure imposes a fine of P1,000 or imprisonment of 20 to 30 days, or both for first-time offenders; a fine of P3,000 or imprisonment of from one month to three months, or both, for second-time offenders; and a fine of P5,000 or imprisonment of from three to six months, or both, for third-time offenders.

Police Major Eudisan Gultiano, Police Regional Office 11 spokesperson, added that there are local government units in the region that do not impose firecracker ban but have designated areas for pyrotechnic display.

She said the police personnel are also instructed to resolve within 24 hours cases of illegal discharge of firearms that results in death, otherwise the one-strike policy will be applied against the commanders who will face administrative sanction.

Gultiano said the PRO-Davao has not received instruction on the “muzzle taping” of the firearms of police officers this Christmas season.

She believed that such regulation would not be enforced this time because it would be hard for police officers to conduct operations when their firearms are taped. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)