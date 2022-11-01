Davao biking event to call on rich countries to pay for impact of climate change

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 Nov) – An environmental group has listed 135 cyclists as of Tuesday who will join the bicycle event in Davao City on November 6 to call on rich countries contributing largely to carbon emission to pay reparation to nations suffering from the impact of the climate crisis.

Ruel Kenneth Felices, digital campaigner of the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), Inc. said that organizers are still open to accepting more interested bikers who want to participate in the event titled “Climate Finance Now! Reparation for Climate Debt!”

The event will be the last leg of the “Pedal for People and Planet,” a series of bicycling events to advocate for solutions to problems that worsen climate change.

Environmental groups held the first bike ride with the theme “Climate Emergency! Join the global movement for Climate Justice!” last April 24 and another similar event last June 5 focusing on “Fossil Fuel Free before 2050!”

“This time, we aim to highlight our demand for developed countries to pay their climate debt, and urgently deliver additional, non-debt-creating climate finance as reparations for their historical role in causing the climate crisis. As COP27 is just around the corner, we must take this opportunity to raise our calls, push our demands, and compel governments, global institutions, and corporations to take urgent and necessary actions for people’s survival,” Felices said.

COP27 or the United Nations Climate Change Conference will gather world leaders to “take action towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and the Convention” from November 6 to 18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Felices said that they may register through this link https://bit.ly/BikeAction2022 or by visiting the Sustainable Davao Movement (SDM) page on Facebook.

“We are calling all bikers to join us … for the last leg of Pedal for People and Planet. Together, let us highlight our demand for climate reparation and continue to raise awareness on the worsening impacts of climate change,” he said.

The event will commence at 5 a.m. from Freedom Park, to Azuela Cove, Agdao, to Roxas Boulevard, then back to Freedom Park.

“Through this bike ride, we express our solidarity and demands to highlight the gravity of the climate crisis and the urgency of bold, ambitious, just, and equitable climate solutions. This also aims to raise awareness on the worsening impacts of climate change and to pressure governments and corporations to take urgent and necessary actions,” he added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)