Dutertes’ ‘pahalipay’ to resume this Christmas

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 Nov) – The Duterte family will resume their face-to-face (F2F) gift-giving tradition at the ancestral house of former President Rodrigo Duterte, two years after it was suspended to avoid mass gathering due to the threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Major Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said that stricter security measures will be enforced for the F2F “Pahalipay” event along Taal Road, Central Park Subdivision in Barangay Bangkal here.

She told the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Monday that at least 4,474 personnel from the police, military and City Transport and Traffic Management Office will be deployed to secure the venue of the gift-giving event.

Dela Rey said they expect an influx of residents trooping to the gift-giving tradition as the COVID-19 restrictions eased, including the prohibition on social gatherings.

“As early as December 23, we will deploy 447 personnel because we also need to secure those who are involved in the preparation of that activity,” she added.

Thousands of residents usually attend the gift-giving activity to the get grocery packs on Christmas Day, December 25. The bulk of security will be deployed on this day.

The local government of Davao prepared 38,000 grocery packs that were distributed to the city’s 182 barangays in 2020, while grocery packs claimable via the SafeDavao QR code were prepared for all residents in 2021 in lieu of the annual Christmas Day tradition.

Dela Rey said that maximum security would be enforced in every big event in the city, reminding residents to refrain from wearing jackets or bringing backpacks, non-transparent bottled water and pointed objects.

She noted the DCPO is ready to secure the city during the Christmas season.

The official said more security forces will be deployed to the 41 churches in the city during the start of the traditional Misa de Gallo or dawn masses next month.

“Definitely, we will strengthen the security measures,” she said.

Tighter security measures will also be enforced in bus terminals, seaports, and the Davao International Airport, she said.

She added that tourist spots and other crowded places here will also be tightly guarded.

Although there is no direct threat against the city, she said the local security forces have not lowered their guard against possible terrorist attacks.

She said that stricter measures have been put in place at the border and even within the strategic areas in the city, following the recent bus bombing in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat that killed one passenger and injured 11 others. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)