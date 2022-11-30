‘Duwaya’ turns vile in Marawi as second wife murders third

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 30 Nov) – A 40-year-old woman shot dead the 15-year-old third wife of her husband in the Islamic City of Marawi Monday afternoon.

Marawi City. Map courtesy of Google.

Islam allows the practice of “duwaya,” or polygamy, where a man can marry up to four wives with the blessings of the first and original wife.

The Marawi City police office named the victim as “Jaya” and the suspect as “Celina” (not their real names).

The police report, quoting investigator-on-case Police Executive Master Sergeant Saadodin B. Hadjinor, said jealousy could have pushed the suspect (the second wife) to shoot the young new wife (the third).

Police said the three, who travelled from Calanogas in Lanao del Sur, the third wife’s hometown, just arrived at the husband’s residence in Barangay Marawi Poblacion when the second wife “without any provocation shot the victim in the head.”

The suspect, a resident of Marawi City, quickly fled after she committed the crime.

The husband rushed his third wife to Amai Pakpak Medical Center, but she later expired.

Police said a pursuit operation led to the arrest of Celina, who yielded the murder pistol, a caliber .45.

Investigators learned that Celina allegedly warned her husband not to add anymore another wife or else she will do something.

Furthermore, police said the husband and the first wife had an agreement that he will never marry again, but turned out a broken promise. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)