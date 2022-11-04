Election officer wounded in attack in Cotabato City

Policemen cordon the SUV used by Raufden Mangelen, election officer of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte when he was shot and wounded in a gun attack in Cotabato City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 04 November) — The municipal election officer of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte was wounded after two attackers on board a motorcycle shot him in Cotabato City on Friday.

Raufden Mangelen, Datu Odin Sinsuat election officer was with his nephew inside a car after buying bananas from a fruit stand when the gunmen appeared and shot them.

A vendor who refused to be identified said she heard two gunshots and a commotion followed.

“I ran and hid sensing that something wrong happened. I thought there was a car crash,” the vendor said.

The incident took place along Governor Gutierrez Street in Cotabato City’s uptown district.

The assailants, who fled south of the city, used a .45 caliber pistol based on the slugs left at the crime scene.

Local public safety officers who arrived at the crime scene said the victim was hit in the shoulder.

The bullet hit the driver’s seat.

Maguindanao election supervisor Atty. Udtog Tago said he managed to talked to the victim who is recuperating from his wound.

“He just came from a Friday Muslim prayer and just dropped by to buy fruits when the crime happened,” he said.

Police are still investigating if the incident was related to the victim’s work as an election official. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)