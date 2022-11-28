FACT CHECK: 4 tourist destinations wrongly named as part of Cagayan de Oro City

Four tourist destinations – two in Bukidnon, one in Misamis Oriental and another in the island-province of Camiguin – are labeled as belonging to Cagayan de Oro City in an undated promotional item posted on Facebook by Johndorf Ventures, a real estate developer.

Titled “Cagayan de Oro Tourist Spots that You Will Surely Fall in Love With,” the article mentions the Dahilayan Adventure Park and Del Monte pineapple farm in Manolo Fortich town in Bukidnon, Divine Mercy Shrine in El Salvador City in Misamis Oriental, and White Island, a sandbar off Mambajao town in Camiguin.

https://johndorfventures.com/blogs/cagayan-de-oro-tourist-spots

A paragraph in the article correctly states that Manolo Fortich is part of Bukidnon province. However, another paragraph says, “It’s (Del Monte pineapple farm) also a favorite stopover for people visiting any of the other Cagayan de Oro tourist spots…”

For the Divine Mercy Shrine, the developer says it can be found in El Salvador. Cagayan de Oro and El Salvador are neighboring cities.

The location of White Island, however, was not mentioned in the article. It is actually found in the island-province of Camiguin, and not in Cagayan de Oro.

The article doesn’t mention the distances between the aforementioned tourist destinations and Cagayan de Oro.

Cagayan de Oro is the regional center of Northern Mindanao or Region 10. The region comprises the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte and Camiguin, and Iligan City.

Cagayan de Oro hosted an airport in Barangay Lumbia until the opening of the airport in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental in 2014. Nonetheless, airline companies still indicate the city as the flight origin and destination for passengers going to or from the Laguindingan airport.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)