Fewer bus trips in Davao noted after ‘Paeng’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 Nov) – The management of the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) has reported fewer passengers despite the long weekend to allow workers and students to observe Undas with their families.

The Davao City Overland Transport Terminal. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DCOTT manager Aisa Usop said during an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5) on Tuesday that the average number of daily bus trips is estimated at 1,000 since Friday, which is lower compared to the expected daily trips of around 2,000.

She said they were expecting an influx of passengers to come to DCOTT last Friday but were surprised when significantly fewer passengers rode the buses from the terminal even over the weekend.

Usop believed that passengers are apprehensive of travelling at this time due to Typhoon Paeng, which ravaged parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We have bus routes to Bohol, Samar, Leyte in Visayas and Pasay in Luzon. We know that these areas have been affected. We have a number of passengers who are going home to Cotabato, but the area was likewise affected,” she said.

Aside from the typhoon, she said the increase in the bus fares could have discouraged the passengers from traveling.

But Usop said operation at DCOTT is smooth and orderly.

After Typhoon “Paeng,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has been monitoring tropical depression “Queenie,” which was estimated at 490 km East of Davao City or 425 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of the 11. am. advisory released by the weather bureau.

It said that Tropical Depression Queenie is forecast to continue moving westward in the next 12 hours while moving over the Philippine Sea, east of Mindanao.

“Queenie was downgraded into the tropical depression category at 8:00 a.m. today. Due to unfavorable environmental conditions, this tropical cyclone will continue to weaken and may become a remnant low within 12 hours,” it added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)