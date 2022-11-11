Gov’t, MILF forge Basilan truce

Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan. Map courtesy of Google

(MindaNews / 11 Nov) — The Philippine government (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) forged a ceasefire Thursday afternoon in a bid to end the hostilities that flared up in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan on Tuesday that reportedly killed three soldiers and four MILF members.

The ceasefire agreement contains four consensus points:

To immediately implement a ceasefire between the engaged parties. This will be done by sending the representatives of the MILF CCCH, MILF AHJAG, and Non-violent Peace force to relay the agreement regarding the immediate implementation of the ceasefire to the 114 Base Command, BIAF-MILF while the Commander, Joint Task Force Basilan/101st Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army will direct the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines] troops on the ground to do the same;

To immediately implement the pull-out of the reinforcements of the BIAF-MILF who are not residents of the said barangay;

To allow the return of the group of Commander Huram Malangka of [the] 114BC, BIAF-MILF who are residents of Brgy. Ulitan and their firearms should be kept within their respective houses as they wait for their decommissioning. BIAF-MILF residents of Brgy. Ulitan should be properly identified and registered;

To establish a composite detachment which shall be composed of AFP, PNP and BIAF-MILF who will jointly cooperate to address the lawless elements and help in the maintenance of peace and order in the said barangay; and,

Issues and concerns pertaining to the BIAF-MILF in the municipality of Ungkaya Pukan should be immediately reported to the GPH-MILF CCCH and AHJAG for immediate resolution.

The ceasefire, which came two days after the fighting erupted in Ungkaya Pukan, was signed at 4 p.m. Thursday, but the details were released at 6 a.m. Friday.

The GPH and MILF’s Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) and Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG), and the Non-Violent Peace Force (NVFP) facilitated the forging of the ceasefire.

“We are happy to announce that a ceasefire agreement has been signed by the GPH and MILF, which brings to an end the armed encounter between government troops and MILF forces,” David Diciano, head of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process’ (OPAPRU) Bangsamoro Transformation Program, said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the MILF CCCH and AHJAG for meeting with us and helping find ways on how we could immediately de-escalate the situation, and finally put an end to the armed conflict,” he added.

Presidential Peace Adviser Sec. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. said that “this ceasefire demonstrates the desire of both parties to put an end to the armed conflict.”

“The ceasefire is a testament that the GPH and MILF’s peace mechanisms, the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities and the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group, are effective in de-escalating situations of conflict and are working,” Galvez said.

The peace adviser said he is confident that the ceasefire agreement will hold, saying, “We are also hopeful that armed clashes such as these will not happen again so as not to undermine the major gains we have achieved under the Bangsamoro peace process.”

Galvez thanked the AFP for “doing its best to contain the conflict” and “preventing the loss of lives,” as he also commended Basilan’s local government officials headed by Governor Jim Hataman Salliman and Ungkaya Pusan Mayor Jomar Maturan for leading the call for an immediate ceasefire between the parties.”

“We are also thankful to the MILF Peace Implementing Panel headed by Chairman Mohagher Iqbal for calling on both sides to de-escalate the situation, and most importantly, ensure the well-being of residents,” he added.

“The signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) ended decades of armed hostilities between the GPH and MILF, and created an environment where just a long-lasting peace can take root and flourish,” Galvez said.

“Under the Marcos Administration’s banner of unity, let us all work together to make this vision a reality. Let us heed the lessons of the past and apply them, as we continue to move forward and sustain the dividends of the Bangsamoro peace process,” he stressed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mohagher Iqbal, MILF peace implementing peace chair, said the Basilan clash “was an unfortunate incident that no one desired to happen, especially during the implementation of the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and while the peace process’ dividends (have been) started to be felt by the people.

“I assure our partners and the peacebuilding community that the MILF is firmly committed to implementing the CAB and realizing long-term peace, justice and prosperity in the Bangsamoro,” he said. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)