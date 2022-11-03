LPA, spotted off GenSan & Davao, may induce floods, landslides– Pagasa

The distance between Toril in Davao City and General Santos City. Courtesy of Google Maps

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 03 Nov) – A low pressure area (LPA), formerly tropical depression Queenie, was spotted in the peripheries of the cities of Davao and General Santos Thursday morning, which could bring rains in the next 24 hours that may induce floods and landslides, the state weather forecaster said.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was detected 195 km east of Davao or 265 km east northeast of General Santos.

The LPA will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao and the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Region, Pagasa said.

Flooding and landslides induced by rains are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards, it added.

Pagasa urged the public and the local disaster risk reduction and management offices to take the necessary measures to protect lives and properties.

The weather bureau will release the next forecast at 11 p.m. Thursday. (Bong S. Sarmiento/MindaNews)