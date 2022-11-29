Maximum security in Davao City during Christmas season

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 Nov) – The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will provide maximum security to ensure the safety of the Dabawenyos and visitors during this Christmas season.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, DCPO spokesperson, said on Tuesday that around 6,000 security forces would be deployed to secure the entire city, including the activities lined up for the city government’s “Pasko Fiesta” celebration.

She added that they have already requested for augmentation from the Police Regional Office-Davao to secure the Christmas Day gift-giving tradition of the Duterte family at the ancestral house of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte along Taal Road, Central Park Subdivision, Barangay Bangkal.

Dela Rey said around 40,000 food packs would be distributed to the Dabawenyos during the gift-giving activity.

“We need more security personnel to maintain the flow of the whole activity,” she said.

On December 1, the month-long Christmas festival will kick off at the Rizal Park with the official lighting of Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. and 3D Light Show on the façade of the decades-old City Hall at 7 p.m.; “Panayegon sa Davao” or Christmas carols by various choir groups in Davao on December 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 15 to 18; “Koro sa Pasko” or chorale singing competition on December 7; “Pasko sa Mga Lumad ug Badjao” or fun-filled days for indigenous people showcasing their tribal songs, dances, and games; “Pasko Kumbira sa City Hall” or Christmas fun for City Hall employees at Rizal Park and Pasko Song Writing Contest at Amphitheater in Magsaysay Park on December 16; “Siyam ka Kadlawon” or the early morning mass from December 16 to 24 on Bolton Street; “Sayaw sa Pasko Fiesta” on December 17; “Banda Dasig” on December 18; “Pasko at Musika ng University of the Philippines Symphony Orchestra” on December 20 at the University of Southeastern Philippines Sports and Cultural Center; “Sayaw sa Pasko Fiesta” (final round) on December 23 at the Rizal Park; and “Misa Dabawenyo” on December 25 at the San Pedro Cathedral.

Dela Rey reminded Dabawenyos and tourists that bringing backpacks and jackets is prohibited in these activities, encouraging the Christmas revelers to observe the “culture of security” in the city.

She said the combined forces of police, Task Force Davao, Public Safety and Security Command Center, and volunteers have been deployed starting Tuesday.

She said that around 600 security personnel would be deployed to secure the 41 churches in Davao for the “Misa de Gallo” or masses that are held for nine days culminating on Christmas eve.

Dela Rey also reminded the public that firecrackers are prohibited in the city. The City Ordinance banning the firecrackers here was passed in 2002 but former President Duterte, who was then mayor, prohibited the selling, using, and manufacturing of firecrackers in 2001. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)