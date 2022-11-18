MILF turns over 9 drug suspects to Army in Lanao del Sur

Lanao del Sur. Map courtesy of Google

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 18 November) — The Moro Islamic Liberation Front on Wednesday turned over nine suspected drug personalities to 103rd Infantry Brigade commander Colonel Billy O. Dela Rosa at the headquarters of Alfa Company of the 5th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Liong, Bayang, Lanao del Sur.

Cosain Amerol a.k.a. Commander Amerol of the MILF made the turnover days after the brigade received complaints that some civilians were being detained by the MILF.

The nine individuals, all residents of Binidayan in Lanao del Sur, underwent a 20-day “rehabilitation” at the MILF camp in Marogong town where they were reoriented on Islamic values and taught the bad effects of illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa thanked Amerol for heeding his request for the safe release of the suspects back to their families and the good intention of the former in rehabilitating them.

The military official advised the suspected users in the presence of their families to desist from using illegal drugs, saying it will destroy not only the good relations within the community but also in the family.

He also asked their families to not hold grudges against the MILF.

The turnover was witnessed by 5IB commander Lt. Col. Czar Victor Villanueva, Mr. Ayob Khan Usman of the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG), Mr. MacLary Macadato of the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities, and Sultan Hadji Moner, a member of the Local Monitoring Team.

The AHJAG is the cooperative mechanism between the government and the MILF that responds to criminality and terrorism in areas with MILF presence. (Marivic Omandam Davis/MindaNews)