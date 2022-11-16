Miss Earth 2022 candidates vie for swimsuit wear in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 16 November) – Candidates of Miss Earth 2022 representing 97 countries are set to walk down the ramp in a local beach hotel as they compete in their swimsuit wear Wednesday evening.

Some of the Miss Earth 2022 candidates pose with Mayor John Dalipe in Zamboanga City. Photo courtesy of ZCPIO

The candidates arrived Tuesday morning from Manila and were met by representatives from the local tourism sector, who led them to the 115-year-old City Hall, the National Museum Western Mindanao, and to tourism service establishments such as Garden Orchid Convention Center where the city government hosted the welcome dinner, at Palacio Del Sur, at Alavar Seafood House, and at local broadcast media stations.

Mayor John Dalipe welcomed them “to historic, eco-tourism, and cultural sites” and accompanied them to Santa Cruz Island, where the ladies planted mangrove propagules.

With the contestants are reigning Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner and Miss Earth 2019 Nelly Pimentel.

“Miss Earth is more than just a beauty pageant. It is a movement focused on the promotion of protecting and regenerating Mother Earth,” Dalipe said.

The Miss Earth 2022 swimsuit competition is set at Azzura Beach Resort and Hotel in Bolong village. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)