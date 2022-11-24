Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander is now Philippine Navy chief

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 24 Nov) – Rear Admiral Toribio Dulinayan Adaci Jr. is now the Philippine Navy’s Flag Officer-in-Command.

Rear Admiral Toribio Dulinayan Adaci Jr. receives the Philippine Navy flag from Armed Forces Chief of Staff Bartolome Bacarro during the turnover ceremony Thursday morning (24 November 2022). Screengrab from a Philippine Navy FB live broadcast

Adaci was former Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander from October 20, 2020 until his rise to become the Navy’s chief during ceremonies at the Naval Headquarters in Manila Thursday morning.

He assumed the post as the 40th FOIC, receiving the command from Rear Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia, who was acting chief since September 9 this year.

Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, Armed Forces Chief of Staff, presided the change-of-command ceremony.

Adaci is the first FOIC who will be serving a fixed term of three years, as prescribed by Republic Act No. 11709. The latter was signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte last April.

Adaci expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, to Lt. Gen. Bacarro, to officers in the AFP, his family, and friends who graced the event.

Lt. Senior Grade Chester Ross Cabaltera, NFWM spokesperson, told MindaNews in a phone interview that Adaci still is the NFWM commander as his successor has not yet been named.

During the ceremony Thursday morning, Naval Adjutant General Col. Bernardo Fortez Jr. read the citation of the award covered by General Orders 1749 dated 23 November 2022, which awarded the Military Merit Medal to Rear Admiral Cesar Bernard Valencia for meritorious and valuable services rendered as the Acting Flag Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy from September 9 to November 24.

“Despite the short term stewardship, RAdm Valencia executed and implemented the Philippine Navy’s programs, activities, and projects for the current year,” Fortez stated.

Adaci, whose roots are from Kiangan, Ifugao, is a cavalier of the Philippine Military Academy Makatao Class of 1989. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)