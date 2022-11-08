Security in Davao City tightened after Tacurong bus explosion

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 Nov) – Authorities have heightened the security measures in Davao City following the explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a unit of the Yellow Bus Company in Tacurong City last Sunday that killed one passenger and injured 11 others.

A member of Task Force Davao performs a search on a bus passenger’s backpack at a checkpoint in Lasang, Davao City. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Col. Darren Comia, Task Force Davao commander, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Tuesday that security checks have been tightened at the borders, including the possible entry points, to thwart any similar incident from happening in Davao.

He said that the TF Davao has deployed more troops to the checkpoint and has coordinated with the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) in securing the downtown area.

“Of course, we are collaborating with DCPO to secure the downtown of Davao City. We have joint checkpoint operations with DCPO. We have also tightened our motorcycle patrols, foot patrols, especially in crowded places,” Comia said.

He added that the TF Davao has doubled up “bus boarding operations,” particularly on the buses going to this city, since most bus drivers would pick up passengers along the way, increasing their vulnerability to possible attacks by the lawless groups.

He said the bus companies are reminded to pick up only at designated bus stops or pick-up points as the passengers are thoroughly checked by authorities.

Comia said authorities suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) operating in Sultan Kudarat, who allegedly extorted the bus company, were behind the bombing incident.

Based on the investigation conducted by 6th Infantry Division, Comia said the explosion happened after passengers were picked up from an undesignated bus stop.

The passengers hastily alighted shortly after boarding, he added.

He said the security sector has not received any intelligence information on any terrorist threats directed at this city but added that TF Davao is continuously coordinating with its counterparts in Central Mindanao to beef up its security plan.

Major Catherine dela Rey, DCPO spokesperson, said the Davao Defense System was immediately activated after the explosion, tightening the security at entry points and borders.

“Our police stations are conducting round the clock checkpoint in their respective area of responsibility to thwart any plans of atrocities. Aside from this, we are building up our coordination with other intelligence communities,” she said.

Dela Rey encouraged the locals to immediately inform authorities if they know of any suspicious individuals leaving bags unattended.

“As of now, there is no direct threat but we are not lowering our guard. The DCPO and other members of the security cluster have increased our vigilance,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)