SERDAC to hold Mindanao forum on environment, natural resources

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 Nov) – The University of Southeastern Philippines’ (USeP) Socio-Economic Research and Data Analytics Center (SERDAC) will stage the “Mindanao Regional Forum on Economy and Environment” on November 18 here, a venue for environmentalists, economists, policymakers, academicians and researchers from different institutions on the island to discuss ideas on natural resources and the economy.

Karlo Martin Caramugan, director for SERDAC Mindanao, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday that the forum seeks to highlight the various works of researchers from different parts of Mindanao.

He said the activity, which will be held at the social hall of USEP, is organized in collaboration with the College of Applied Economics (CAEc) of the state-run university.

In a briefer, SERDAC said the forum aims to “advance transdisciplinary approach on environment and natural resource research and to build partnerships and broaden effectiveness in building the capacity of researchers, educators, decision-makers and managers in Mindanao.”

Caramugan said the studies that will be presented for the one-day forum include “Challenges in Marine Life Preservation in Mindanao” by marine biologist Darrel D. Blatchley; “Sustainability of Fishery Resources in Zamboanga Peninsula” by Teresita A. Narvaez, EdD, consortium director of the Western Mindanao Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Consortium; and, “Mt. Hamiguitan as an ASEAN Heritage Park: The Value and Learnings for Sustainability” by Dr. Roy G. Ponce, president of Davao Oriental State University.

The others are “Land Use Change of Urban Wetlands in Davao City” by Lemuel Lloyd I. Manalo, program coordinator and environmental research specialist of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability Inc., and “Recent Developments and Innovations in NREE in the Philippines” by Dr. Gem Castillo, national director of the Economy and Environment Group – Philippines.

Caramugan said CAEc has done a number of studies, including the protection of the environment in protected aquifers and economic studies on the protection of socially and economically relevant natural resources such as Mt. Apo and the protection of Asik-Asik Falls in North Cotabato.

Rizamae Palen, SERDAC Mindanao project leader, noted that SERDAC is equipped with research tools for data analysis, specifically in the field of socio-economic research.

She said the center could assist researchers from Mindanao process their data for their studies.

The SERDAC offers socio-economic services to provide technical assistance to researchers and to promote equitable opportunities in research and extension projects; capability building and training; and, database management to provide a systematic way to create, retrieve, update and manage data.

A briefer released by USEP-CAEc said the SERDAC would strengthen the institutional research capability of National Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Network member-agencies in the field of socio-economics.

It added that it would also enhance the implementation of ongoing and newly approved DOST-PCAARD-funded socioeconomic research projects as researchers would have access to analytical tools that require significant investments and institutional funding.

DOST-PCAARD stands for Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development.

Among the goals and objectives of the SERDAC are the establishment of a venue for excellence in socioeconomic research and development (R&D); enhance socioeconomic researchers’ access to licensed software and relevant journals; provide facilities equipped with appropriate equipment for research; provide training, seminars and coaching on socioeconomic analysis; provide socioeconomic technical assistance to the other R&D sectors; provide assistance to PCAARD on capacity building-related initiatives; and, service as repository of socioeconomic and demographic data in Mindanao. (Antonio Colina IV / MindaNews)