Soon: a 100-hectare MSU-IIT Kauswagan Campus 

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 November) – Soon, a Mindanao State University in Kausawagan, Lanao del Norte.

The local government unit (LGU) of Kauswagan and the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) last Friday signed a memorandum of agreement on the establishment of an MSU-IIT Kauswagan Campus. The signing was held at the Seaside Specturem Hotel and Restaurant in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte.

The local government donated 100 hectares of land for the campus in Barangays Libertad and Tingintingin.

Chancellor Alizedney “Zed” Ditucalan (L) of the Mindanao State University- Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) and Mayor Rommel Arnado of Kauswagan Lanao del Norte discuss the future MSU-IIT Kauswagan Campus during the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement at the Seaside Spectrum Hotel and Restaurant in Poblacion, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte.on Friday, November 18, 2022. The local government of Kauswagan is donating 100 hectares of land to the MSU-IIT for the establishment of the campus. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAN DAVIS

Mayor Rommel Arnado of Kauswagan Lanao del Norte said education is “out utmost priority” especially for the less privileged but deserving students from among the Moro and setters in the area

He thanked MSU-IIT for “fulfilling my dream since 201 not only for the youth of Kauswagan and the province of Lanao del Norte but also for other Mindanawons.”

Arnado said the LGU is donating a total of 150 hectares worth 350 million pesos –100 hectares for the campus and the remaining 50 for organic farming.

MSU-IIT) Chancellor Alizedney “Zed” Ditucalan said the partnership with the LGU of Kauswagan” allows the university to grow bigger and to promote quality education for more students.”

He said their vision of MSU-IIT Kauswagan is to “build a bigger community campus.”

Ditucalan said he hopes MSU-IIT Kauswagan Campus will be established within five years. He said they will urge Congress to include in the next budget the funding for the construction of the campus.

MSU-IIT in Iligan City sits on a nine-hectare land. (Marivic Omandam Davis / MindaNews)