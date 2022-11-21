Technical-Voc Ed reps gather in Davao City for 21st Human Resource Development Skills

TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz (2nd from left) to guest in MinTVET-organized 21st HRSD Conference on November 25-26, 2022 in Davao City. MindaNews photo courtesy of TESDA

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 21 Nov) – Representatives of at least 300 educational institutions offering technical-vocational education (TVET) are expected to attend the 21st Human Resource Development Skills Conference on November 25 and 26 in Davao City with Danilo Cruz, Director-General of the Technical Educational Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) as guest of honor.

“What we specifically hope to achieve in this year’s conference is to convene and mobilize all TVET leaders from different sectors to discuss current and future challenges in TVET,” said Dr. Bonifacio Valdez, President of the Mindanao Technical-Vocational Educational Training (MinTVET) which is organizing the conference.

Valdez added that the two-day conference is expected to “gather, elicit and analyze insights, views and ideas on gaps in TVET within the lens of TVET curriculum and industry needs and practices from different TVET experts.”

This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gaps, Facing the Challenges, Towards Building a New Philippine TVET Culture.”

Valdez told MindaNews that as stakeholders in the future of TVETs, conference participants – school heads, administrators, and trainers – are expected to “share experiences on the challenges, recent innovations, trends and concerns in TVET.“

TESDA’s regional and provincial directors from Mindanao’s six regions will also be present.

“The 21st HRSD Conference offers a new twist in its design by focusing on two major areas: Skills Gaps and TVET Challenges. Existing skills gaps across different skills requirements at different levels will be discussed and linked to the second part of the challenges that the TVET-academe sector is facing,” said 21st HRSD Conference Chair Lourdes Mission.

TESDA Deputy Director General for Operations Aniceto Bertiz III is one of the lead discussants.

Davao City, which is hosting the conference, is also where the Mindanao TVET organization was founded. It is the largest TVET Association in Mindanao and comprises TVET Associations and Institutions in the Zamboanga and Davao regions, Northern Mindanao, Region 12 or Soccsksargen, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)