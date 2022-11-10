Wounded passenger a suspect in Tacurong bus bombing, say police

Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province. Map courtesy of Google

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 10 November) — A wounded passenger has been named as a suspect in the bombing of a Yellow Bus Line unit last Sunday in Tacurong City which killed one person and injured 11 others, according to the Special Investigation Task Group created to investigate the incident.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Regional Director of Police Regional Office-12, said testimonies of witnesses and evidence gathered pointed to a certain Esmael Tamama Domilang, 55, as a key suspect in the bombing.

Domilang, whose legs were amputated due to his injuries, reportedly boarded the bus from Buluan town in Maguindanao province traversed by the Kidapawan City-Tacurong City route of Yellow Bus Line.

Macaraeg said that while they are in high spirits over this development they will not stop.

“We will continue to hunt down the cohorts of the accused and ultimately dismantle the Dawlah Islamiyah group which is believed to be responsible for this atrocity and other YBL bus bombings in the region,” he said.

The Yellow Bus Line unit with body number 2588 was approaching the terminal in Barangay Caleang, Tacurong City on Nov. 5 when a bomb exploded inside it.

Colonel Christopher Bermudez, Provincial Director of Sultan Kudarat Police, said the blast inside the bus was from a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

The result of the forensic study on the bomb composition has yet to be released.

On May 26 this year, an IED went off inside a bus moving along Gensan Drive in front of East West Bank, in Barangay Zone 3, Koronadal City, South Cotabato at noon that day, followed by another explosion near the Tacurong City bus terminal in Barangay Calean at past 1:30 p.m.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, 6th Infantry ‘Kampilan’ Division commander and Joint-Task Force Central commander said the bus company has been receiving several extortion letters from a terrorist group. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)