6 dead, 1 wounded in North Cotabato ambush

Aleosan, North Cotabato. Map courtesy of Google

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 09 December) — Six persons were killed and another one was wounded in an ambush that resulted in a firefight in the boundary between Barangay Bualan in Pikit and Barangay Tapodoc in Aleosan, North Cotabato around 3PM on Friday.

Most of the casualties were members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit.

In an interview, Col. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade said it started when a “lawless group” ambushed a Cafgu member on board a motorcycle on his way back to the Montawac patrol base in Tapodoc.

The other Cafgus who heard the gunfire responded but they too were ambushed, resulting in an encounter.

Major Jennefer Amotan, chief of Aleosan police said the armed group led by a certain Montasir and the Cafgus led by one Wakan have a long-standing feud.

Some residents near the clash site fled their homes to avoid getting caught in a crossfire.

The two barangays where the ambush occurred are within the special geographic area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Army and police in Aleosan are still investigating the incident. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)