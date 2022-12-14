Autopsy on remains of 3 young men killed in alleged shootout with police out soon

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 14 Dec) – The autopsy reports on the remains of three young men killed during a supposed law enforcement operation in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat will soon come out as Sen. Robin Padilla has called for deeper probe on the incident.

Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. Map courtesy of Google

Atty. Ronald Torres, lead legal counsel of the slain young men’s families, said National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chemists have completed the forensic examination and may release their findings in a week or two.

On Tuesday, Torres met anew with the families of the victims to provide updates on the ongoing probe by various investigating agencies

“I met closed door with the families of Samanudin Ali, Horton Ansa Jr. and Arsad Ansa. We are building a tight case, we are in the process of gathering more evidences to come up with a strong case against the perpetrators,” Torres said in the vernacular.

Ansa Jr. is 20 years old but the two others were reportedly younger.

“The result of autopsy and forensic examination will be a great help in finding justice for the slain teens,” he stressed, adding that he is also awaiting the ballistic report from NBI.

Torres noted that the family have photographs that show the victims were tortured because of the body contusions and discoloration, all indicating they were physically hurt before being shot.

Meanwhile, Torres said Sen. Padilla has passed a resolution in the Senate condemning the Lambayong killings and called for an investigation in aid of legislation.

Torres also lauded the support shown by Senators Ronald dela Rosa, Erwin Tulfo and Riza Hontiveros on Padilla’s call for a Senate inquiry.

Torres said this case will serve as eye opener for all human rights lawyers to fight for justice for the Bangsamoro people who suffer injustices in the hands of government agencies that are supposed to protect them.

The father of one of the victims, Patrolman Horton Ansa Sr., who is assigned at the Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao del Sur, said he could not believe that his son was killed for allegedly resisting arrest.

Ansa Sr. said his son, a criminology student, wanted to become a police officer like him and his grandfather.

The elder Ansa was on duty at Shariff Saydona on Friday morning when informed of the incident.

He stressed that he knew police procedures during law enforcement operations like the conduct of post-crime investigation by the Scene-of-the-Crime Operatives (SOCO), which he said did not happen.

He rejected the Lambayong police report that said his son and his companions were carrying a gun and illegal drugs and traded shots with lawmen.

“He can’t do that. He doesn’t even know how to fire a gun. I didn’t expose them to hold a gun, more so on illegal drugs. You can ask our neighborhood,” Ansa Sr. said.

He said his eldest son was serving as “muezzin” at the mosque, the one who wakes the neighborhood every morning for the dawn prayer. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)