BARMM exec killed in Cotabato ambush

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 20 Dec) – An official of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs (MIPA-BARMM) was killed early tonight after assailants followed her car and opened fire while she was seated at the back part of a mini-van before she could reach home.

Members of a SOCO team conduct investigation at the crime scene along LR Sebastian, Rosary Heights 11 in Cotabato City where BARMM official Jocelyn Samar Palao, chief of the Ancestral Domain Division, was shot Tuesday (20 December 2022) evening. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Major Amil Andungan Jr., chief of Station 2, Cotabato City police, identified the victim as Jocelyn Samar Palao, 52, a resident of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur. She was chief of the Ancestral Domain Division of MIPA.

The incident took place along LR Sebastian St., Rosary Heights 11 here around 5:45 p.m.

Investigations revealed that the victim, together with two male companions, was about to reach San Pablo Village where they reside when a gunman aboard a motorcycle opened fire using a caliber .45 pistol.

The shooter and the driver immediately fled to unknown direction, police said.

The police’s SOCO team found seven combined empty shells and slugs at the crime scene.

Andungan said they are now requesting CCTV footages from a hotel establishment and other business stalls to get better visuals of the identity of the suspects. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)