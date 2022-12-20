Bukidnon quake wakes Mindanawons at sunrise

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 20 Dec) – A strong quake with a magnitude 5.0 hit the border towns of Bukidnon and Lanao del Sur provinces just before sunrise Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.

Map courtesy of PHIVOLCS

PHIVOLCS, in its Earthquake Information No. 2, said the quake occurred at 5:44 a.m., with epicenter at 7 km N 03° E of Kalilangan municipality, which Google Maps translates to somewhere in Barangay Baborawon of the same town, of tectonic origin and with a depth of focus of 3 kms.

PHIVOLCS said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.

The quake ruffled churchgoers attending Misa de Gallo and jolted residents awake in Cagayan de Oro.

The general area where the quake occurred has experienced major tremors in the past.

The nearby town of Wao in Lanao del Sur displaced more than 1,000 families following a magnitude 6 earthquake in April 2017.

PHIVOLCS recorded Intensity V at Amai Manabilang in Lanao del Sur; Intensity IV in Kalilangan in Bukidnon, as well as in Kapatagan, Malabang, and Wao in Lanao del Sur and in Barira and Matanog in Maguindanao and in Cotabato City.

Other areas that experienced Intensity III quake include Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kadingilan, Libona, Maramag, Pangantucan, Quezon, and Talakag in Bukidnon. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)