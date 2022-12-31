Dabawenyo tenor Kevin Gomez performs in Davao mini concert 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 December) –Dabawenyo tenor and choral conductor Kevin Mikhail Hernandez Gomez, who has been accepted at the Griffith University’s Queensland Conservatorium under the Master in Music Studies program, major in Opera Performance, will perform in a mini concert here on Friday, January 6.

“I’m excited to finally be able to do a recital in Davao. Bringing all my experiences to an audience made up of family and friends from my home has always been a dream of mine,” says Kevin, who will leave for Brisbane, Australia on February 24.

The 32-year old tenor has had at least two classical recitals in Manila, including “Sing On,” a solo voice recital last June.

Kevin Mikhail Hernandez Gomez, 32-year old tenor and choral conductor from Davao City, is performing in a mini concert at the Ateneo de Davao University on Friday, 6 January 2023. Gomez has been accepted at the Griffith University’s Queensland Conservatorium under the Master in Music Studies program, major in Opera Performance. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The fundraiser, in partnership with the Ateneo Blue Knight Association, Ateneo College Alumni Office and the Samahan Creative Team, will be held at the Bapa Benny Tudtud Auditorium at the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU), easily accessible through its Jacinto gate.

“This repertoire is a mix of art songs and arias from different composers, genres and time periods,” Kevin says.

Kevin will be assisted by fellow artists Daphne Cabaguio Jocson and Jose Mari dela Pena.

The repertoire includes works from N. Abelardo, G. Faure, G.F. Handel, E. Lalo, W.A. Mozart, G. Rossini, F. Schubert, and R. Schumann.

Kevin’s musical journey started with the ADDU’s Ateneo Subdominant 7 chapel choir. After a year, he became its Music Head from 2008 to 2011.

He finished AB Mass Communications at the ADDU in 2012, worked at the Xavier School in San Juan, Metro Manila as Campus Minister and enrolled in 2015 at the University of the Philippines’ College of Music in Diliman, Quezon City, where he majored in conducting, and graduated cum laude in 2020.

Among his teachers were Professors Mark Anthony Carpio, Janet Sabas-Aracama, Beverly Shangkuan-Cheng, and Raul Navarro.

While studying in UP, Kevin became the choral consultant and music director at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mt. Carmel in Quezon City, which gave him the opportunity to organize one of the biggest grand choirs in the 70-year history of the Basilica.

He was also a member of the Ateneo Chamber Singers and the Villancico Vocal Ensemble.

After graduating from UP, Kevin worked as a Voice and Piano teacher privately. He also taught Voice, Keyboard, Music Theory and Chorus at the De la Salle University’s College of St. Benilde in Manila.

He has appeared in musicals. He played the role of Apo Lagawlaw in Joed Balsamo’s “Sabangan sa Ginoo,” a Visayan musical.

He was a chorus member at the CCP’s grand production of Puccini’s “Turandot” on December 9 and 11.

Tickets to the mini concert are priced at P1,500. For ticket reservations, please contact Neng Gomez at 09329147476. (MindaNews)