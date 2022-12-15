FACT CHECK: LGBTQ+ members not banned in Maguindanao town 

The town of Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao del Sur does not ban members of the LGBTQ+ in the locality.

Anwar Emblawa, executive secretary of the Shariff Aguak municipal government, described as fake news recent reports circulating in the town and social media that the locality is banning members of the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ community are welcome to visit, conduct business or live in our town,” he told MindaNews recently.

The local media also reported the false information involving the LGBTQ+ community in Shariff Aguak.

Emblawa said what they are banning is the cross-dressing of gays in public places, in deference to the conservative Islamic population of the town.

“Inside their beauty parlors, gays can wear what they want but in public places, they must not wear dresses fit for women,” he said.

He noted the ban on gays wearing cross-dresses in public places in the town was imposed since 2019 and still being implemented by the municipal government now led by first-term Mayor Akmad “Mitra” Ampatuan.

The local government also barred passenger motorcycles and “payong-payong” (tricycles) to ply the streets and for the residents to linger or hangout in the streets during noontime prayer.

If found violating the order, the motorcycles/payong-payongs will be confiscated from their drivers and will be impounded for two weeks to three months, depending on the day they are caught.

On the other hand, residents caught hanging out in the streets will be detained from three to 15 days, depending on the number of times they violated the order.

Emblawa said the local government also requires local Moro women to wear hijab in public spaces, which included restaurants and markets.

