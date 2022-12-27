FACT CHECK: Tandag diocese issues alert vs. fake solicitation letter

The Diocese of Tandag, headed by Bishop Raul Dael, DD, has branded as fake a solicitation letter asking the faithful for donations to defray the ordination expenses of a “member of the clergy.”

The fake solicitation letter circulating online is seeking donations for the ordination of one Rev. Roel Ansal.

The signatures of Dael and Rev. Fr. Ritchel L. Espinola were grabbed by the scammer to extort money from the faithful, the diocese said.

“We advise everyone to ‘be always vigilant for the enemy, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour’ (1 Peter 5:8),” it warned the faithful.

The Tandag diocese, which is based in Tandag City in Surigao del Sur, alerted the public about the scam on its Facebook page on Monday evening, December 26.

Espinola’s “Facebook account” was used for the fake solicitation.

According to the fake letter, “Ansal, one of Espinola’s scholar-seminarians, will be ordained for the Sacred Order of Friars Minor – Conventuals in Cagayan de Oro City on December 30, 2022.”

“In view of this, may I ask for prayers and knock at your generous hearts so we may help him defray the cost for his ordination expenses (e.g. chalice, vestments),” the fake letter, dated December 1, said.

The fake letter requested generous individuals to send their donations directly to the GCash account of Ansal.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)