Galido is new chief of Western Mindanao Command

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 31 December) — Major General Roy Galido, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, is the new chief of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom).

Galido, a membe of the Philippine Military Academy’ Class 1990 Bigkis-Lahi, confirmed to MindaNews on Saturday that he received an order dated December 23 that he will take over the post of Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr.

He said the exact date of the turnover has not been set but “probably that will take time second week of January.” WestMinCom is based in Zamboanga City.

MGen Roy Galido addresses his troops and guests during his installation on August 11, 2022 as the new commanding general of the 6th Infantry Kampilan Division in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. He succeeded MGen Roberto Capulong who served as division commander in acting capacity. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Galido’s successor at the 6th ID has not been named. No announcement has been made on Rosario’s next assignment.

Galido assumed tas 6th ID commander on August 11, 2022. Before that he was Deputy Commanding General of the Philippine Army. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)