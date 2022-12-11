Gov to Comelec: Vigilance needed during voters’ registration on Dec. 12 to Jan. 31 

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 December) – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) must be vigilant during the voter’s registration from December 12, 2022 to January 31, 2023 to prevent non-residents and minors from registering as voters.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong, Jr. urged Comelec to establish stringent procedural requirements to “prevent non-residents as well as minors from registering for the 2023 Barangay election and SK election.”

“This will help ensure that the elections next year will be fair and honest,” he said.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are scheduled on October 30, 2023 while the mid-term election is in May 2025.

BIG CROWD. A big crowd of registrants wait outside the town hall of Taraka in Lanao del Sur where the registration of voters are conducted. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Adiong noted that it has been a recurring problem in the province that persons outside Lanao del Sur go there to register as voters.

He said conflicts have been sparked by registration of outsiders and minors as voters in the province.



MindaNews checked with officials of the Comelec in the province for comment but they could not be reached.

Comelec Resolution 10868 promulgated on November 29, 2022 provides that from December 12, 2022 to January 31, 2023, except December 24 and 31, Comelec will receive applications for registration, transfer, change / corrections of entries in the registration records, reactivation of registration records, inclusion of registration records and reinstatement of name in the list of voters, and transfer of registration records from post to local; and updating of records of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and members of Indigenous Peoples’ and other members of vulnerable sectors

Applications should be filed at the Office of the Election Officer of the city, municipality, district where the applicant resides, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays except December 24 and 31. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)