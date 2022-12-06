Iligan opens ‘Paskuhan Festival’

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 6 Dec) – Deprived of a grand Christmas celebration in the previous two years, this city greeted the start of the Christmas season with a bang with the opening of the first “Iligan Paskuhan Festival 2022” on Monday night.

Confetti rained as Iligan City opens Paskuhan Festival 2022 Monday evening (5 December 2022) at Buhanginan Hill, site of City Hall. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

Hundreds of Iliganons crowded the area at the foot of Buhanginan Hills in Barangay Palao, where the ceremony for the opening of the Christmas Village led by Mayor Frederick Siao was held.

The various offices of the city government, public schools under the Department of Education and the different barangays lit up Buhanginan Hill, site of City Hall, as they decorated the place with Christmas lights and symbols.

City Administrator Darwin Manubag said 21 local government offices put up their Kiddie Wonderland themed booths, 30 schools displayed giant stars, while 13 barangays installed belens and Christmas trees.

Councilor Michelle “Sweet” Booc, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Tourism Committee, said that this is just the beginning, and expects even bigger celebrations in the years to come.

“Despite the hardships we have gone through because of the pandemic, this celebration sends the message that there is still hope,” said Jeremy Sacon, assistant principal at the Iligan City National High School.

One of the Kiddie Wonderland-themed booths at the Christmas Village for the first Iligan Paskuhan Festival. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

Michelle Sarillana, 30-year-old mother of four kids, said she was happy that her children were able to go out the house and join the rest of the city in the Christmas celebration. “It’s been a while since we had something like this,” she added.

To encourage participation, the city government is holding contests for best in belen, Christmas tree, Christmas symbol / giant star, and Kiddie Wonderland. Final judging will be on December 18. (Marivic Omandam Davis / MindaNews)