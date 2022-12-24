Jeepney passenger shot dead in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 December) — A male passenger of a public utility jeepney (PUJ) was shot dead at 6:15 p.m. on Friday by an unknown assailant along C.M. Recto Street here. The suspect fled on foot.

Police major Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), spokesperson, told MindaNews on Saturday that police investigators were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving a report on the shooting incident.

She said initial reports indicate that the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was on board a jeepney en route to SM City Davao in Ecoland when the suspect, who was standing on the roadside like a passenger waiting for a ride, shot him while the vehicle was in transit in front of the RCBC Branch along CM Recto Street.

The suspect immediately fled on foot, Dela Rey said.

She said police are still trying to identify the victim, who was of slim built with tattoo on his left and right arm. The victim wore red shorts and blue shirt.

Investigators recovered from the scene one cartridge case and one fired bullet believed to be from a Caliber .45 pistol.

The victim was rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center where he was declared dead by an attending physician.

Dela Rey said police are conducting a follow-up investigation to identify the suspect and his motive for killing the victim. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)