‘Kakanin’ galore awaits San Pedro church dawn mass goers

Devotees raise their handkerchiefs and mobile phones for the pray over before the last public veneration on Tuesday night, Oct. 16, 2018, at the San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 December) – The traditional Filipino kakanin, or sweet snacks made from glutinous rice and coconut milk, will be made available starting tomorrow, December 16, for mass goers at the San Pedro Cathedral here.

The “Nine Mornings Snack Bazaar” will open along Bolton Street, just across the San Pedro Cathedral, in time for the start of the Misa de Gallo.

Mackie Macalipes, head of the City Economic Enterprise Office, said on Thursday that the Christmas food bazaar will be open from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily starting Friday until December 24.

He said at least 20 vendors will sell kakanin during the Misa De Gallo or dawn masses that are held for nine days before Christmas Day.

He said the food bazaar is part of the month-long “Pasko Fiesta” celebration of the local government.

Macalipes said the vendors have been oriented on food handling and sanitation to ensure the safety of customers.

Among the kakanin that will be sold in the bazaar are puto bumbong, puto, puto maya and the popular sikwate, a hot pure chocolate beverage popular among the locals.

Macalipes urged parishioners to support the bazaar and help the vendors earn this holiday season by buying their products.

He said security measures have been considered in planning for the food bazaar.

Earlier, Police Major Catherine dela Rey, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, reminded Dabawenyos and tourists that bringing backpacks and jackets is prohibited.

She encouraged Christmas revelers to observe the “culture of security” in the city.

She said the combined forces of the police, Task Force Davao, Public Safety and Security Command Center and volunteers have been deployed starting Tuesday.

She added that around 600 security personnel are tasked to secure 41 churches in Davao City holding the Misa de Gallo.

Dela Rey also reminded the public that firecrackers are prohibited in the city.

In 2001, then mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who became president from 2016 to 2022, prohibited the selling, using and manufacturing of firecrackers in the city. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)