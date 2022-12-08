LPA to bring rains to Mindanao, Visayas, Bicol

Satellite image as of 9:30AM, December 8, 2022.

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 08 December) — A low pressure area spotted east of Mindanao is expected to dump rains over the island, the Visayas and Bicol Region, weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

At 3:00 PM on Thursday, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 870 km east of Mindanao. It is forecast to move toward the Eastern Visayas-Bicol region area.

Pagasa warned of possible floods and landslides due to moderate and at times heavy rains.

In Mindanao, the LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao and Region 12, it said.

The LPA has a “moderate chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone. If it does, it will be called “Rosal”. (MindaNews)