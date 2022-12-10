Magnitude 5.6 quake brings no damage to town nearest epicenter

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 December) — No damage was reported in Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental, the town nearest the epicenter of a magnitude 5.6 earthquake that shook parts of Mindanao at 4:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Karen Lou Deloso, information officer of the Province of Davao Oriental, said no one was injured and no damage to buildings and other structures were reported in the municipality.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was observed at 51 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso.

Magnitude 5.6 quake rocks parts of Mindanao early morning of Saturday, 10 December 2025. No damage was reported in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, the town nearest the epicenter. Map from Phivolcs’ Earthquake Bulletin

Intensity 4 was felt in Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, Bansalan in Davao del Sur, and Malapatanand Malungon and in Sarangani; intensity 3 was experienced in Davao City, Mati City in Davao Oriental, Alabel, Glan, and Kiamba in Sarangani, Koronadal City, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi in South Cotabato, and General Santos City; Intensity 2 in Kidapawan City, Arakan, M’lang, Makilala, and Pikit in Cotabato, and Maasim in Sarangani, Surallah in South Cotabato, and Columbio in Sultan Kudarat. (Antonio L. Colina IV / Mindanews)