MSU-IIT PhD student wins Math prize in Australia

Alfilgen Sebandal in Western Sydney University. Photo from her Facebook page

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 02 December) — A PhD in Mathematics candidate of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology won the Gordon Preston Prize in the 6th Australia Algebra Conference held at Sunshine Coast University in Queensland, Australia, according to a news item on MSU-IIT’s website Thursday.

Alfilgen N. Sebandal won for her talk titled “A Confirmation of the Finite Graded Classification Conjecture of Leavitt Path Algebras,” which tackled evidences and an affirmation in the finite-dimensional case of a long-time conjecture involving Leavitt path algebras and talented monoids.

Sebandal, a Department of Science and Technology scholar, is currently at Western Sydney University (WSU) for a research stay under the supervision of Prof. Jocelyn Vilela of MSU-IIT and Prof. Roozbeh Hazrat of WSU.

Sebandal’s talk was a compilation of joint works with Vilela, Hazrat and Wolfgang Bock of Technische Universitat Kaiserslatern, Germany.

Prior to the conference, Sebandal spent a month in Europe for a series of talks at universities in Spain, Belgium and France. (MindaNews)