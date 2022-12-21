P42.5M drugs seized in Davao Region in 2022

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 Dec) – Police authorities in Davao Region seized illegal drugs worth P42.566 million during simultaneous anti-criminality enforcement operations conducted from January 1 to December 21 this year, an official of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao said on Wednesday.

Confiscated methamphetamine or shabu. MindaNews file photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

During the AFP PNP press conference, Major Eudisan Gultiano, Police Regional Office 11 spokesperson, said that the confiscated drugs were mostly methamphetamine or shabu and marijuana.

She said most of the anti-criminality operations of the police in the region were centered on illegal drugs.

She that authorities have conducted 139 operations for this month, confiscating illegal drugs with an estimated value of P4.8 million.

Gultiano added that the relentless operations against illegal drugs would continue even during Christmas and New Year.

“When it comes to law enforcement operations, we will continue even during this holiday season. We will have a number of operations,” she said.

She said there is no memorandum from the Philippine National Police to revive the controversial Oplan Tokhang (“tuktok hangyo” or knock and plead), a controversial anti- drug campaign of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte that he started when he was still mayor of Davao City.

Gultiano said the value of prohibited drugs seized in the region increased due to the heightened operations of the police against its trade.

She said police conducted a total of 2,161 operations this year.

“This is an indication that we are more relentless in our anti-criminality enforcement this year of 2022,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)