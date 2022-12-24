Rescued in Tawi-Tawi: 10 Filipino and Malaysian fishermen floating at sea

1BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi (MindaNews / 24 December) – Ten fishermen floating at sea were rescued by an international ship at noon today, two of them from Tahaw in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi and eight from Malaysia.

According to the two fishermen from Languyan, they have been floating for two nights after their banca was destroyed by huge waves.

Bongao and Languyan in Tawi-Tawi-Tawi with parts of Malaysia. Courtesy of Google Maps

The boat used by the eight fishermen from Malaysia – two Filipinos and six Malaysians — sank at around 11 p.m. Friday.

A foreign ship passing by rescued the fisherfolk and immediately informed the Tawi-Tawi Naval Task Force which then sent a boat to fetch them.

The fishermen were brought to the Philippine Marines’ Lamion detachment for first aid. The Ministry of Social Services and Development and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office also provided food and brought them to the isolation area for their temporary shelter. (Gamar A. Aukasa / MindaNews)