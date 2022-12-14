Son of former S. Kudarat governor killed in shooting

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 14 Dec) – The son of former Sultan Kudarat Governor Sultan Pax Mangudadatu was killed in a shooting incident Tuesday night, police said.

Naga Mangudadatu during his campaign for the May 2022 elections.

Killed was businessman Naga Mangudadatu, 30, married. A companion – identified as Hadji Dennis Hadji Daup, 25, single and resident of Barangay Paitan, Mangudadatu, Maguindanao del Sur – was also killed.

Captain Leonel Delasan, chief of police of Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat, said the incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the public market of the said town, where the elder Mangudadatu is now mayor. Naga reportedly owned a store at the market and was about to close his shop when shot.

The younger Mangudadatu ran for vice mayor in Mangudadatu town during the elections last May but lost.

Police said he was rushed to the hospital but died from fatal wounds even before getting medical attention.

Two others were wounded: Watari Kalim, 34, a resident of Barangay Paitan, Mangudadatu, and an 11-year-old boy.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, Sultan Kudarat provincial police spokesperson, said the suspects were onboard a pick-up truck when they initiated the attack.

Based from the reports the police received, the suspects used high powered firearms, including an M-14 and M-16 riffles.

“As of now we have no idea yet on the motive of the killing, if it is related to politics, business, rido or anything. Investigation is still ongoing,” Capellan said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)