Xavier U has most topnotchers among Mindanao schools in Nursing Exams

The sprawling campus of Xavier University in downtown Cagayan de Oro City, complete with a football field. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 01 December) — Eight of the 25 Mindanawons who topped in the recently concluded Nursing Licensure Examinations came from the College of Nursing of the Jesuit-run Xavier University (XU) here.

The feat enabled XU to lead the nine other Mindanao-based schools who produced topnotchers in the examinations.

The other Mindanao-based schools with topnotchers are: Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU), 4; Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, 3; San Pedro College of Davao City, 3; Central Mindanao University of Bukidnon, 2; and one each from Andres Bonifacio College (ABC) of Dipolog City, Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU), Davao Doctors College, Notre Dame Marbel University of Koronadal City, and the Western Mindanao State University of Zamboanga City.

Yalany Angela Cabresos Soliva, a consistent academic scholar and a pet lover, placed 4th in the board exams with a rating of 89.4 %, sharing the spot with Arnold James Caperida of Andres Bonifacio College (ABC) of Dipolog City.

“After all the breakdown and hardships I’ve experienced from year 1 to year 4, I can proudly say I finally did it,” Soliva said in her Facebook post.

The seven other examinees from XU who landed on the top 10 are Tiffany Marie Pagara de Vera (5th placer); Gwyneth Grace Calvo Porras and Rhea Marie Asparen Tarife (both 7th placer); Myles Therese Latar Arellano (8th placer); Casey Angelique Busa Ty and Emmanuel Lorenzo Gamayron Ebarle (both 9th placer) and Eve Kathlyn Lood Viudor(10th placer).

The rest of the 192 graduates from XU who took the examinations also passed for a 100-percent passing rate, a distinction it shared with ADDU, another Jesuit-run institution.

XU’s College of Nursing has maintained a 100-percent passing rate in the licensure examinations since 2010. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)