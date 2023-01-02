2 vloggers in Davao de Oro arrested for prank that caused panic

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 Jan) – Instead of getting a sensational video clip for their online content, two vloggers are instead now facing criminal charges after they pranked an attendant of a gasoline station in Davao de Oro on Wednesday.

Jonel C. Cordero (right) being attended by MDRRMO personnel. Screengrab from video provided by Cordero and released by police to media.

In a report released on Thursday, the personnel of the Mawab Police Station arrested Jonel C. Cordero and his accomplice, Arnold O. Rabi, for pulling a trick that caused alarm to the workers of the gas station.

In a video being circulated on social media, Cordero was shown buying 10 pesos worth of gasoline at a station along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion, Mawab in Davao de Oro.

He asked the attendant to put the gasoline in an empty bottle of Coke Sakto.

The video showed that Cordero, upon receiving the now filled Coke Sakto bottle from the attendant, then inserted it in a backpocket and pulled out another, and drank the latter’s content.

He then acted as if he was feeling dizzy and nauseous after being poisoned.

The alarmed gasoline station workers immediately reported the incident to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to provide first aid.

Cordero continued acting dizzy even after the personnel of the MDRRMO arrived to provide first aid.

It was only when responders were to perform a medical assessment that Cordero revealed that he and Rabi were only pulling a prank, police said.

Cordero said he only drank an energy drink from the other bottle, not from the one with gasoline.

Police authorities appealed to the public to avoid pranks that would cause “chaos, alarm and disturbance” and disrupt the operations of the responding government agencies.

The two are facing charges of “Alarm and Scandal” under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)