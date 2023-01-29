Barroquillo is new commander of 103rd Brigade

Marawi City (MindaNews / 29 January) – Brig. Gen. Yegor Rey Barroquillo, Jr. is the new commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

Barroquillo took over the command from Colonel Billy dela Rosa during the turnover of command Saturday morning in Kampo Ranao in Marawi City presided by Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the 1st Infantry Division.

Dela Rosa will remain as Deputy Brigade Commander of the unit.

Brig. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo (L), takes over the command of the 103rd Brigade from Col. Billy dela Rosa in Marawi City on 28 January 2023. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAN DAVIS

Before his designation as 103rd Brigade Commander, Barroquillo Jr. served as the Regiment Commander of the Army Intelligence Regiment (AIR) of the Philippine Army. He also led the 44th Infantry Battalion and served as Battalion Commander.

Barroquillo emphasized that he will focus on the attainment of the Brigade’s mission, support the peace agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and enhance engagements with various stakeholders. “We shall primarily focus on peaceful mechanisms and put premium on the peace process in dealing with local threat groups and other security issues.”

“We cannot put aside the threats of the terrorist group. And for those who choose the path of violence and lawlessness, they shall bear the brunt of our full might,” he said.

Nafarrete commended Dela Rosa for his dedication, great passion, and commitment to the organization. “Your adherence to the standard of excellence in leadership has instilled encouragement and strength to your subordinates,” he said.

“To Brigadier General Barroquillo, my congratulations to you. Your long experience spans years of dedicated work in various positions have certainly honed you as a dependable and relevant leader. And to all Haribon troopers, continue your good deeds, seek for more improvement and always support your new commander in all his undertakings, particularly toward the accomplishment of your mission. I encourage you to keep the fire burning, step up the level of your performance, and continue to focus on accomplishing your goals. In doing this, always be guided by the AFP Core Values of Loyalty, Honor, Duty, Valor, and Solidarity,” Nafarrete said. (Marivic Omandan Davis / MindaNews)