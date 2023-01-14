BARMM’s rescue teams ready for deployment to flood-stricken areas 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 14 January) – Rescue teams from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are awaiting deployment to areas where flooding is expected due to continuous heavy downpour in various parts of Maguindanao.

The BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) is closely monitoring developments in the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, the area heavily devastated by Typhoon Paeng in October last year. Flash floods had been monitored on the main road in Barangay Kusiong on Saturday afternoon and residents were reported to have evacuated as of 5 p.m.

Flash flood along the main road of Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday afternoon, 14 January 2023. Photo by JASON MARIANO

On October 28, continuous heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Paeng triggered a landslide at the “relocation site” there, killing at least 27.

Local Governments Minister and BARMM-READi head Naguib Sinarimbo said they are closely coordinating with local government units on the situation in their areas.

Other towns closely monitored are Datu Blah Sinsuat, Parang and Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, areas which were also badly hit by Paeng. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)